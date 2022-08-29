North Baltimore, Ohio

August 29, 2022

Habitat for Humanity Wood County News

 

HABITAT NEWS

August 26th, 2022

We build strengthstabilityself-reliancethrough shelter.

 

*September 17th, 2022*

Our last email contained the wrong date for our Hockey for Habitat event, we apologize for the miscommunication!
Below is a bit more information about the event taking place on Saturday the 17th of September at 8:30am.

Tournament: Saturday September 17th, 2022 @ 8:30AM
Bowling Green City Park, Inline Skating Rink


Hockey for Habitat Fundraiser is our annual fundraiser mixing hockey with Habitat’s mission. All funds raised will support our work in Wood County to partner with families making decent and affordable housing possible.

Teams will compete in a ball hockey double elimination tournament at BG City Park (520 Conneaut Ave, Bowling Green, OH 43402). Teams are made up of 8-10 players including a free agent.

Prior to the tournament, teams need your help to raise the most funds for Habitat. The top fundraising team will get the first pick in the free agent draft. 

Draft Night: Friday September 16th, 2022  via Zoom

Help the team that you are rooting for raise more funds for decent and affordable housing AND win an advantage over other teams! See more by visiting the link below.

Hockey for Habitat!
Keep an eye out for information about the auction starting soon as well!
 

