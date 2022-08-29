North Baltimore, Ohio

Tournament: Saturday September 17th, 2022 @ 8:30AM

Bowling Green City Park, Inline Skating Rink



Hockey for Habitat Fundraiser is our annual fundraiser mixing hockey with Habitat’s mission. All funds raised will support our work in Wood County to partner with families making decent and affordable housing possible.

Teams will compete in a ball hockey double elimination tournament at BG City Park (520 Conneaut Ave, Bowling Green, OH 43402). Teams are made up of 8-10 players including a free agent.

Prior to the tournament, teams need your help to raise the most funds for Habitat. The top fundraising team will get the first pick in the free agent draft.

Draft Night: Friday September 16th, 2022 via Zoom

Help the team that you are rooting for raise more funds for decent and affordable housing AND win an advantage over other teams! See more by visiting the link below.