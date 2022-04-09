Habitat for Humanity Wood County News

Another family will sleep in peace tonight knowing their roof is safe thanks to Habitat’s home repair program. Read more about how Habitat and it’s partners were able to help the Sargent family with a roof that was in need of repair.
Women Build
We can still hear the roar of power tools and feel the excitement from our recent Women build Event. More than 75 volunteers and participants built planter boxes and benches raising over $4,000 for decent and affordable housing in Wood County. You can get involved with Women Build by volunteering on the Women Build committee or donating to help fund future Women Build Events.
Build with us!
Next week Habitat will break ground in Rossford. You can leave your mark the 49th habitat home in Wood County while volunteering with us. Volunteering on the jobsite does not mean you need to be able to swing a hammer, there are jobs for everyone. Contact our volunteer coordinator about getting involved today!