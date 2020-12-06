HABITAT NEWS – You’re Invited to…

HABITAT NEWS

December 3, 2020

We build strength, stability, self-reliance, through shelter.

You’re Invited to…

We can’t gather in person but it is important for us to celebrate the year! Join us Dec. 8th at 6:30 PM via Zoom for this virtual event. The lineup for the evening will include a year in review, homeowner stories, volunteer and sponsor spotlights. The main event will be handing out annual volunteer awards! You won’t want to miss out on this celebration!

Join Virtual Event

THANK YOU!

Thank you for your generous donations and support on Giving Tuesday. Because of your efforts we were able to raise $2,000 to help families in Wood County!

If you missed out, there is still time to give by simply clicking DONATE NOW below.

DONATE NOW