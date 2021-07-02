Wood County Habitat News

July 1st, 2021 We build strength, stability, self-reliance, through shelter. Rossford Recycle Project th, 2021 Habitat held a Project Blessing Ceremony in Rossford to kick off the renovation project with the Mayor, Neil MacKinnon and IPS CEO, Kevin Gray in attendance. The home on Bacon Street was built in 2015 in partnership with Penta Career Center. The previous homeowner sold the home back to Habitat so that another family would benefit. With the help of volunteers from IPS, Habitat’s core crew, and the future homeowner, work took place to refresh this home. The home will be ready for future homeowner Leticia and her children to move in later this summer. Read the On Friday, June 18, 2021 Habitat held a Project Blessing Ceremony in Rossford to kick off the renovation project with the Mayor, Neil MacKinnon and IPS CEO, Kevin Gray in attendance. The home on Bacon Street was built in 2015 in partnership with Penta Career Center. The previous homeowner sold the home back to Habitat so that another family would benefit. With the help of volunteers from IPS, Habitat’s core crew, and the future homeowner, work took place to refresh this home. The home will be ready for future homeowner Leticia and her children to move in later this summer. Read the full story or watch the ceremony here Welcome Meghan! Meet Meghan Dobbins a summer intern who is helping to prepare for our annual online auction to be held in September. In the fall Meghan will be a Senior at BGSU studying sociology and psychology. After graduation she plans to go to grad school and earn a Ph.D. in clinical psychology. Meghan is excited to learn more about Habitat! We are grateful to have her on board! Build with us… VOLUNTEER. Lend a hand to help make decent and affordable housing possible for individuals and families in Wood County. Habitat is currently seeking individuals with construction experience, leadership abilities, interest in committee work, event planning, hospitality and more.

. Lend a hand to help make decent and affordable housing possible for individuals and families in Wood County. Habitat is currently seeking individuals with construction experience, leadership abilities, interest in committee work, event planning, hospitality and more. Apply on our website. Already a volunteer? Help us spread the word- post a flyer at your church, work or other places that you do business around the county. Questions- contact Jessica Herringshaw, 419.481.8100 or jherringshaw@wchabitat.org DONATE NOW