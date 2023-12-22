North Baltimore, Ohio

Dear Friends of Habitat,

I am writing you a quick email with the hopes that you will send a special year-end gift today.

We see how families continue to live in inadequate housing because the cost of decent housing is out of their reach. Your gift to Habitat provides them with a solution.

A Habitat home provides families with a home that they can afford.

Make a gift today to share the blessing of a safe and affordable housing.

May your holidays be filled with great joy and warmth.

In Service,

Mark Ohashi

Executive Director

PS. Your gift can be made easily and safely using our online donation page or by clicking on the link below