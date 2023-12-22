North Baltimore, Ohio

December 22, 2023 10:23 am

Habitat + YOU = Decent, Affordable Housing

 
 
 
Logo

Building Homes, Communities and Hope

 
 

Dear Friends of Habitat,

I am writing you a quick email with the hopes that you will send a special year-end gift today.

We see how families continue to live in inadequate housing because the cost of decent housing is out of their reach. Your gift to Habitat provides them with a solution.

A Habitat home provides families with a home that they can afford.

Make a gift today to share the blessing of a safe and affordable housing.

May your holidays be filled with great joy and warmth.

In Service,

Mark Ohashi

Executive Director

PS. Your gift can be made easily and safely using our online donation page or by clicking on the link below

Give Today!
 

Because of donors like you,

Habitat for Humanity of Wood County

built 3 homes in 2023!

Read about the recent Home Dedication Ceremony

that was held on December 13th

Boroff Story
 

Help Habitat build more homes in 2024!

DONATE TODAY

Thank you for your gift!

 

Connect with us!

wchabitat.org

 
 

