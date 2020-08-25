Hagemyer Nominated for “Athlete of Week” (VOTE NOW)

Congratulations! Your District-NORTH BALTIMORE- has a Nominee for the MaxPreps Ohio High School Athlete of the Week Award. We are pleased to offer these weekly awards again this school year.



The MP AOW awards are decided by fan vote, so we encourage you to forward this email to others in your school, district and community. We also encourage you to make reminders over your daily announcements (beginning and ending of school day) and announce the honor/nomination during your weekly athletic events. You may promote on district’s social media as well (Facebook and Twitter). Voting is live and will conclude at Noon on Monday, Aug. 31. You may vote as often as you like. The TOP 2-3 vote-getters will earn awards.



The winners will be announced on site Tuesday and will receive personalized awards. Awards will be sent to the Athletic Department c/o the AD.



OHIO HS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

* Brayden Marker, Twins Valley South Boys Soccer

* Brooklin Harris, Logan Girls Soccer

* Nevah Lewis, Madison Comp Girls Soccer

* Hunter Bengala, Badger Girls Soccer

* Allie Dunlap, Heath Girls Soccer

* Reese Geise, Lehman Catholic Volleyball

* Abbie Graves, Black River Volleyball

* Kyleigh Bonnette, Cardington-Lincoln Volleyball

* Mac Haidet, Newton Falls Boys Soccer

* Grace Hagemyer, North Baltimore Volleyball

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

Thank you for helping promote Ohio High School Sports and your School District.