This year’s NBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Induction game will be on Saturday 2/3/24 (in between the girls varsity and boys varsity games against Ada).



Planning to do boys JV at 4:30pm, followed by girls varsity, then Hall of Fame ceremony, then boys varsity.

This year we have the late Coach Jim Dennis being inducted and another coach Greg Glamm.

All members are invited to attend and be recognized.

Source: Dan Davis, NB Athletic Director