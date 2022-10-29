Halloween Costume Contest Video 2022

- On Oct. 29, beginning at 6 pm, the Library will set up an area for children who would like to join the parade at the Whistle Stop Parking Lot near the fountain. Glow sticks will be passed out to all children who stop by. Prizes may be able to picked up at the Library the week following.
- The Library will walk with any interested children/families from the parking lot to the Fire Hall and display the Costume Contest winners’ names during the parade. Parade organizers will make the Library aware at what point in the parade they may join!
Below is the video link to the 2022 Halloween Costume Contest.
- Every child who enters will receive a treat bag from the NB Library & may join the Halloween Parade with Library staff on Oct. 29.
- The Library will create a photo slide show of all entries photographed. A slide show will be created for the judges to vote on. The Library will mark the official winners on the slide show and have ready to share on social media for Saturday, Oct. 29.
- On Oct. 29, beginning at 6 pm, the Library will set up an area for children who would like to join the parade at the Whistle Stop Parking Lot near the fountain. Glow sticks will be passed out to all children who stop by. Prizes may be able to picked up at the Library the week following.
- The Library will walk with any interested children/families from the parking lot to the Fire Hall and display the Costume Contest winners’ names during the parade. Parade organizers will make the Library aware at what point in the parade they may join!