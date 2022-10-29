Halloween Costume Contest Video 2022

On Oct. 29, beginning at 6 pm, the Library will set up an area for children who would like to join the parade at the Whistle Stop Parking Lot near the fountain. Glow sticks will be passed out to all children who stop by. Prizes may be able to picked up at the Library the week following.

The Library will walk with any interested children/families from the parking lot to the Fire Hall and display the Costume Contest winners’ names during the parade. Parade organizers will make the Library aware at what point in the parade they may join!

Below is the video link to the 2022 Halloween Costume Contest.