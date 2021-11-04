Halloween Parade Costume Contest Winners

Thanks to all 16 participants for dressing up and entering this year’s Halloween Parade Costume Contest!

The winners are: Best Use of Theme – “Halloween Through the Eyes of a Child” –

1st place – Paityn Euler as Bambi,

2nd place – Bricklee Burris as a raccoon,

3rd place tie – Skye Shafer as a gypsy and Sophia Makaravage as Ariel.

Funniest Category –

1st place – Aria Winter as a fox.

Groups of 3 or more –

1st place – Danielle, Henry & Sydney Engard, Jeremy Ford and Emily Ishmael as Monsters, Inc.

2nd place – Leon and Logan Quilick with Dart the dog as the Flash, a shark, & a hot dog.

Most Creative Category –

1st place – Arianna & Bronson Brown as a chef with lobster,

2nd place – Karlee Trumbull as a cowgirl.

The NB Library Staff had a “spooktacular” time helping with the contest!