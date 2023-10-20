Halloween Spending at an All-Time High

This Halloween season is breaking records with total spending expected to reach a record $12.2 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. Not to mention, there’s a substantial increase in household spending, particularly on Halloween decorations this year.

The average spending per American household has reached $87 this year – a significant increase from last year’s $61, according to the newest annual report conducted by Lombardo Homes.

It’s clear the enthusiasm for Halloween is at an all-time high, with a whopping 79% of Americans decorating this year. Nearly 1 in 5 are waiting until the last minute and decorating next week!

When it comes to the most popular decorations across the country there is a clear winner. Pumpkins. One of the great things about them is that there are so many ways to use them in your home decorations, including carving and painting, lining front steps or using them in other displays.

Other decorations in the top ten include tombstones, spiders or spider webs, crows, bats and ghosts!

Top 10 Decorations in the U.S.: