HANCOCK CO. Hiway construction update – April 27

HANCOCK COUNTY: Highway construction update

Week of April 27, 2020

LIMA, Ohio (Thursday, April 23, 2020) The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Hancock County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

INTERSTATE 75 PROJECTS

I-75 Widening and Reconstruction in the city of Findlay: The project to reconstruct and widen I-75 through the city of Findlay beginning just south of Harrison Street/County Road 144, which is just south of the U.S. Route 68/state Route 15 interchange, to the county Road 99 interchange, is entering its fourth and final year. Beaver Excavating, Canton, serves as the general contractor. Visit the project page for more information. Estimated completion: Fall 2020

CONTINUING IMPACTS

Construction on the following ramps will continue until late fall. I-75 northbound to U.S. 68/state Route 15 I-75 northbound to Lima Avenue U.S. 68/state Route 15 to I-75 southbound Lima Avenue to I-75 southbound Detour: I-75 to the state Route 12 back on I-75 southbound.

From the south end of the project to the U.S. 68/state Route 15 interchange all four lanes will continue to travel the southbound side until late summer. Two lanes will be maintained in both directions the majority of the time.

Interstate 75 between Napoleon Road and state Route 235: From just south of the village of Beaverdam to three miles north of the village of Bluffton, in Allen and Hancock Counties, will experience lane restrictions and ramp closures for paving and reconstruction through November 2020. Shelly Company, Findlay is the general contractor. Visit the project page for more information.

NEW IMPACT

I-75 southbound entrance ramp from SR 696 will close on Monday, Apr. 27 for five days. Detour: SR 696 to Napoleon Rd. back to I-75 (see map).

Traffic pattern through the SR 696 interchange will change as an I-75 southbound will shift one lane onto the northbound side beginning Monday, Apr. 27.

Lane restrictions will occur between Napoleon Rd. and SR 235, the full length of the project, beginning Monday, May 4.

I-75 northbound entrance ramp from SR 103 will close on Sunday, May 3 for two weeks. Detour : SR 103 to SR 235 back to I-75 (see map).



CONTINUING IMPACTS

Lane restrictions from 7 a.m. on Monday through 7 p.m. on Friday, 24 hours a day, at the SR 696 interchange at Beaverdam.

Interstate 75 at state Route 12, within the city of Findlay, will experience lane restrictions and a ramp closure for concrete pavement repairs. A tentative schedule is detailed below, dates are impacted by weather and subject to change.

NEW IMPACTS (dates have changed)

I-75 northbound entrance ramp from SR 12 will be close approximately Wednesday Apr. 29 for three days. Detour: I-75 south to Lima Ave. to I-75 north.

SR 12 east and west bound will be reduced to one-lane at the interchange through approximately May 1.

Interstate 75 at county Road 99, Findlay, will experience lane restrictions on May 7 for approximately three days for concrete pavement repairs. Work is being performed by Smith Paving, Norwalk.

U.S. 68 PROJECTS

U.S. 68 at state Route 15, south of the city of Findlay, closed March 16 for approximately four months. Ramps on both sides of the bridge will remain open. Work is being performed by Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon. Visit the project page for more information.

CONTINUING IMPACTS

County Road 8 and county Road 180 will be limited to right turns only at their intersections with state Route 15. Through traffic on the county roads will not be able to cross state Route 15. Traffic will not be able to turn left onto or off state Route 15.

State Route 15 will be maintained under the bridge. Periodic lane closures may be necessary.

Detour: U.S. 68 northbound traffic will be detoured onto state Route 15 eastbound, to state Route 37, to state Route 15 westbound, back to U.S. 68. County Road 221/Main Street southbound traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 68 north/state Route 15 west, Interstate 75 northbound, state Route 12, Interstate 75 southbound, back to U.S. 68. See map.

U.S. 68 within the village of Arlington:

U.S. 68 from the bridge over Buck Run to just north of Wardwell Street, within the village of Arlington, will close May 4 for approximately four months for a reconstruction project.

U.S. 68 between Liberty Street and the southern corporation limit, within the village of Arlington, will close June 1 for approximately four months for a reconstruction project.

Local access will be maintained throughout both projects. Helms and Sons Excavating, Findlay, serves as the general contractor. Visit the project page for more information.

NEW IMPACT

Northbound detour: U.S. 30 to SR 235 to I-75 back to U.S. 68.

Southbound detour: SR 15 to U.S. 23 to U.S. 30 back to U.S. 68

SR 103 detour: SR 235 to U.S. 30 to SR 37 back to SR 103 (see maps).

U.S. 68 resurfacing, between the city of Findlay in Hancock County and the city of Kenton in Hardin County, excluding the villages of Arlington and Dunkirk began Mar. 30. Traffic will be maintained through the work zone. Strawser Construction Inc., Columbus, serves as the general contractor. Estimated completion: Fall 2020. Visit the project page for more information.

State Route 37 between county Road 17 and township Road 191, is open following a culvert replacement.

State Route 568 between township Road 245 and township Road 251, approximately four miles east of Findlay, will close on Apr. 27 for five days for a culvert replacement. Work will be performed by the ODOT Hancock County maintenance garage.

NEW IMPACT