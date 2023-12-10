Hancock Co. Residents compete at OK City Barrel Race

Two of Cherie Seiler’s grandchildren are competing at the 2023 BBR OKC Futurity this week. Katie McGrain is riding her home raised horse WIllshelovemequik in the FRG Derby Futurity.

Chase Marshall is riding Slicks Foolish Fling and MCM Famous Lil Secret owned by Season Marsh in the Rookie Futurity.

Katie and Chase are no strangers in the barrel racing world starting out in 4-H as youngsters and racing the local shows. They both recenty competed in Guthrie OK at the BFA where Katies horse won the second round of the 2023 BFA Derby.

Katie is the daughter of Jane McGrain and Chase the son of Beth and Randy Marshall. .