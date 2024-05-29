HANCOCK COUNTY: County Road 99 Construction Update

LIMA, Ohio (Tuesday, May 28, 2024) Interstate 75 at County Road 99 project is delayed and will now begin June 3, see the traffic impacts below for details.

The project will reconstruct the interchange with a diverging diamond design and upgrade the County Road 99 corridor between Technology Drive and North Main Street. Visit the project webpage for more information: PID 102375.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

I-75 southbound entrance ramp will close on June 3 for approximately three days. Detour: I-75 north to SR 18 to I-75 south (see map)

I-75, in both directions, the left lane will close June 3 for bridge pier construction. Traffic will use the middle and right lanes.

Main Street at CR 99, the north leg of the intersection, will close on Monday, June 10 for approximately five days. Detour: CR 99 to CR 18 to CR 215, back to Main St. (see map)

I-75 northbound exit ramp will close on June 17 for approximately three days.

Detour: I-75 north to SR 613 to I-75 south, back to CR 99