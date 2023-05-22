Hancock County Fallen Officer’s Memorial Service at 6 p.m., Monday 5/22/23

Officer Dominic Francis, of the Bluffton Police Department, will be one of several names added to the

Hancock County Fallen Officers Memorial during the Fallen Officer’s Memorial Service at 6 p.m., Monday May 22, 2023, at the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge #20, 1769 South Romick Parkway, Findlay, Ohio.



Ofc. Francis is one of three officers and one chief being added to the wall during the service. Robert and

Blake Francis will be unveiling Ofc. Francis’ name on the memorial during the service. Robert is a retired

Findlay Police Detective, retired member of the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge #20 and the father of Ofc.

Francis. Blake is a student at Van Buren High School and the son of Ofc. Francis.



In 2023 the memorial was updated to include all departments in Hancock County, adding the Fostoria

Police Department, University of Findlay Campus Police Department, and the Bluffton Police Department.

They will now be honored alongside currently listed departments: the Hancock County Park District,

McComb Police Department, Ohio Division of Wildlife District 2, Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Findlay

Police Department, and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.



The full list of added names will be:

Officer Owen Grandstaff, Bluffton Police Department, End of Watch 3/26/1927

Officer Frank Herrmann, Bluffton Police Department, End of Watch 9/5/1929

Chief Franklin Culp, Fostoria Police Department, End of Watch 4/23/1950

Officer Dominic Francis, Bluffton Police Department, End of Watch 3/31/2022



Beyond the names added, six law enforcement members will be honored during the ceremony:

Officer William Holly, Findlay Police Department, End of Watch 3/22/1898

Captain Albert McGown, Findlay Police Department, End of Watch 3/25/1913

Officer Frank L. Arthur, Findlay Police Department, End of Watch 11/5/1934

Sergeant John F. Best, Ohio State Highway Patrol, End of Watch 6/17/1935

Trooper David L. Sterner, Ohio State Highway Patrol, End of Watch 2/25/1971

Trooper Joel F. Miller, Ohio State Highway Patrol, End of Watch 12/6/1971



This year’s guest speaker will be Anna Ulinski, wife of fallen Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jared

Ulinski. In addition to Mrs. Ulinski, the agenda includes the reading of a joint proclamation of the City of

Findlay and the Hancock County Commissioners by Mayor Christina Muryn, readings by the Hancock

County Chaplains and FOP Vice President Brian White, a musical interlude by the Toledo Pipe & Drum Corps and the laying of the wreath at the memorial by the heads of the agencies in attendance.

The event is open to the public and refreshments will be served inside the lodge following the service. In

case of inclement weather, the event will be held the same date and time at Cornerstone Baptist Church,

8360 County Road 140, Findlay.



In 2022, 246 officers died in the line of duty in the U.S., four of these officers were from Ohio. These

officers, along with 310 officers from previous years, were added to the National Law Enforcement

Officer’s Memorial in Washington DC and honored at ceremonies last week on the National Mall and at

the U.S. Capitol. These ceremonies, including the one held in Hancock County, coincide with Police

Week. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace

Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.



Inquiries can be directed to Fort Findlay FOP Lodge #20 President, Findlay Police Lieutenant David Hill.

Email: [email protected] Phone: 419-424-7152