Hancock County Farmers’ Market Begins 5/4/23

Think of the Hancock County Farmers’ Market on Thursday afternoons as the place to get in-season produce like vegetables, fruit, mushrooms, microgreens, and culinary herbs. Local farmers and growers are harvesting asparagus, beet greens, Bok choy, culinary herbs, herb plants, kale, mixed lettuce, salad greens, radishes, rhubarb, spinach, turnips, and vegetable plants just in the month of May. Locally grown produce is picked when it’s ready to enjoy. Greens are robust. Fruit is sweet. Mushrooms are fresh. Herbs are bright and delicious.

In partnership with United Way of Hancock County and OSU Extension, market shoppers can use their Ohio Direction Card to purchase locally grown and made foods at the farmers’ market.

The Hancock County Farmers’ Market is proud to offer Produce Perks, which provides a $25 match on SNAP/EBT purchases. Any amount spent with SNAP/EBT, up to $25, will be matched $1-for-$1. Produce Perks matching dollars can be spent on fruits and vegetables. You do not have to sign up for the Produce Perks program. Simply show up at the farmers’ market with your EBT card, and you’re ready to go.

Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program benefits can be used to access Ohio-grown fresh vegetables, fruits, herbs, and honey from farmers’ market Members. The Area Agency on Aging local program contact can help you determine your eligibility. Call 1-866-243-5678, to be connected to the agency serving your community.

No cash? No problem. Market customers can use their credit and debit cards to purchase tokens that spend like cash with all farmers’ market Members. Market tokens support local farms and small businesses and make a thoughtful gift. Visit the WELCOME canopy at the farmers’ market to learn more.

Market Members will have vegetables, flowers, and herb transplants; fresh produce; culinary herbs; locally raised meat varieties; mushrooms; flowers; sliced and artisan bread; maple syrup and honey; desserts and other baked goods; and locally blended teas to brew at home. Other Members of the farmers’ market will offer handmade soaps, lotions and personal care products; artisan wood crafted items; freshly cut flower bouquets; native plants for wildlife, trees, succulents, and bonsai. New this season, look for the coffee trailer from the Bluffton Baking Co.

All items are raised, grown, or made by local small farms and businesses. Many business owners are present at the market each Thursday afternoon.

You can receive a once-weekly reminder from the farmers’ market through the free app WhatsApp. You’ll receive information about in-season produce and special market events such as 3rd Thurdays. Visit bit.ly/hcfmwhatsapp for details.

The Hancock County Farmers’ Market Season Opener will be held on Thursday, May 4, and will run from 4 to 6 pm every Thursday in the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts parking lot, located at 200 West Main Cross in downtown Findlay. The rain or shine market will run through October 26.