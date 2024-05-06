Hancock County Farmers’ Market Opens Thursday, May 9, for 19th Season

Every Thursday (May through October) 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Jebbett/Rowmark Festival Grounds at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts

200 West Main Cross in Downtown Findlay

Findlay, Ohio – The Hancock County Farmers’ Market is delighted to announce that it will open for its 19th season on May 9, located at the Jebbett/Rowmark Festival Grounds at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 West Main Cross in downtown Findlay.

The community can look forward to locally grown produce including fresh fruit, vegetables, mushrooms, microgreens, culinary herb starts, vegetable plant starts, and edible flowers. Small businesses will have a variety of edible delights, including homemade jam, honey, maple syrup, meats, hot sauce and rubs, eggs, artisan breads, and baked goods. Goats’ milk soap and lotions, handmade cold-process soaps, cut flower arrangements, knife sharpening, candles, and pet treats round out the offerings.

No cash? No problem. Market visitors can purchase debit/credit tokens that spend like cash. Through the generous efforts of United Way of Hancock County, the farmers’ market continues to offer Ohio Direction Card tokens to purchase locally grown and produced food. The Produce Perks program provides a $25 match on SNAP/EBT purchases. Any amount spent with SNAP/EBT, up to $25, will be matched $1-for-$1. Produce Perks matching dollars can be spent on fruits and vegetables. Visit the Welcome Canopy at the market for more information.



Blanchard Valley Health System is again partnering with the farmers’ market to offer Power of Produce for children ages 4 through 15. Beginning in June, each time a child visits the farmers’ market, they will receive $4 in tokens to spend on FRESH, locally grown vegetables, fruit, mushrooms, microgreens, and culinary herbs directly from the farmers. Look for Blanchard Valley Ambassadors at the Welcome Canopy to sign up for Power of Produce. OSU Extension of Hancock County will have healthy, food-based activities throughout the season.





Free, reusable shopping bags are available for all market visitors provided by Blanchard Valley Health System.



3rd Thursday Events

Every Thursday at the farmers’ market is unique and local, but 3rd Thursdays at the Hancock County Farmers’ Market are something special. Market Basket drawings, live music, and community organizations will be on hand each 3rd Thursday. Look for the Findlay Hancock County Public Library, Open Arms, FOCUS Recovery and Wellness Community, Habitat for Humanity Financial Opportunity Center, Hancock Public Health, and more.

4th of July

Following the AMVETS 4th of July Parade in downtown Findlay, stop by the Hancock Historical Museum for ice cream and fun summer activities. The farmers’ market will be open during special hours from noon to 2:00 pm.

The Hancock County Farmers’ Market is open every Thursday through the end of October. For more information about the farmers’ market, visit hancockfarmersmarket.com.