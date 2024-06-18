Hancock County Farmers Share Breakfast Honors

Findlay, OH – The Hancock County Agriculture Hall of Fame is proud to announce the induction of four outstanding individuals at the annual Farmers Share Breakfast. This year, we honor Craig Holmes, John Deeds, Marvin Tuttle, and Tom Walter for their remarkable contributions to agriculture and the community.

Craig Holmes

Craig Holmes is celebrated for his significant impact on agriculture through his business, Findlay Implement Company, which he founded in 1972. His dedication to customer service and agricultural innovation led to the expansion of his business across multiple locations, benefiting countless farmers. Craig’s influence extends beyond his business endeavors; he served as the director of the Ohio/Michigan Equipment Dealers Association and was a member of the John Deere Managers Club. His community contributions include support for the Hancock County Fair, the Boy Scouts of America, and the establishment of the Adoption Assistance Fund through the Community Foundation. Craig’s legacy is also marked by his active involvement in St. Andrews United Methodist Church.

John Deeds

John Deeds, a lifelong resident of Rawson and a 1965 Cory-Rawson High School graduate, has been a cornerstone of the agricultural community. Starting his farming journey at age 7, John’s passion for agriculture led him to acquire a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from The Ohio State University and Findlay College. He transitioned from dairy to crop farming, implementing sustainable practices such as no-till farming and cover crops. John’s dedication to youth education is evident through his roles with Ag Days, 4-H, and the Hancock Historical Museum. Beyond farming, John is an active musician and community volunteer, contributing to the Findlay Civic Band and the Cory-Rawson Pep Band.

Marvin Tuttle

Marvin Tuttle’s agricultural roots run deep, beginning on his family’s farm and expanding through his leadership in managing a 740-acre farm. His involvement in livestock and crop farming, along with his contributions to the Hancock County Pork Producers Association, Cattlemen, and various boards, highlight his dedication to the industry. Marv’s passion for community service includes a long tenure with the Hancock County Fair board, earning him the Outstanding 4-H Alumni Award and a lifetime pass for his contributions. His commitment to public service extends to his role as a volunteer firefighter and active member of Good Shepherd Church of Benton Ridge.

Tom Walter

Tom Walter’s 60-year career in auctioneering and farming exemplifies his commitment to agriculture and community service. As part of Walter Bros Auctioneers, Tom has facilitated numerous farm machinery and livestock auctions, supporting agricultural operations across multiple counties. His dedication to youth in agriculture is recognized by a Lifetime Membership to Wyandot County’s 4-H. Tom’s community involvement includes service with Grace United Methodist Church and various charitable efforts through his auctioneering services. His contributions have left a lasting impact on both the agricultural and broader community.

Please join us in honoring Craig Holmes, John Deeds, Marvin Tuttle, and Tom Walter as the newest inductees into the Hancock County Agriculture Hall of Fame.

For more information, please contact the Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business Committee at [email protected] or (419) 422-3313

About Hancock County Agriculture Hall of Fame:

The Hancock County Agriculture Hall of Fame, run by the OSU Extension Office, honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the agricultural industry and the community. Through recognition and celebration of these achievements, the Hall of Fame aims to inspire future generations of agricultural leaders.