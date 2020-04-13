HANCOCK COUNTY: Highway construction update

Week of April 13, 2020

LIMA, Ohio (Thursday, April 9, 2020) The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Hancock County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

INTERSTATE 75 PROJECTS

I-75 Widening and Reconstruction in the city of Findlay: The project to reconstruct and widen I-75 through the city of Findlay beginning just south of Harrison Street/County Road 144, which is just south of the U.S. Route 68/state Route 15 interchange, to the county Road 99 interchange, is entering its fourth and final year. Beaver Excavating, Canton, serves as the general contractor. Visit the project page for more information. Estimated completion: Fall 2020

CONTINUING IMPACTS

Construction on the following ramps will continue until late fall. I-75 northbound to U.S. 68/state Route 15 I-75 northbound to Lima Avenue U.S. 68/state Route 15 to I-75 southbound Lima Avenue to I-75 southbound Detour: I-75 to the state Route 12 back on I-75 southbound.

From the south end of the project to the U.S. 68/state Route 15 interchange all four lanes will continue to travel the southbound side until late summer. Two lanes will be maintained in both directions the majority of the time.

Interstate 75 between Napoleon Road and state Route 235: From just south of the village of Beaverdam to three miles north of the village of Bluffton, in Allen and Hancock Counties, will experience lane restrictions and ramp closures for paving and reconstruction through November 2020. Shelly Company, Findlay is the general contractor. Visit the project page for more information.

CONTINUING IMPACT

I-75 northbound entrance ramp from SR 696 at Beaverdam will close on April 8 for approximately two days to install a drainage structure.

Detour: I-75 southbound to Bluelick Road to I-75 northbound (see map).

I-75 southbound to Bluelick Road to I-75 northbound (see map). Daily lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. will begin the week of March 30 at the interchange with SR 696 at Beaverdam

Interstate 75 at state Route 613: State Route 613 just west of the village of Van Buren will experience lane restrictions and I-75 ramps will have closures for concrete pavement repairs. The project begins Monday, Apr. 6. A tentative schedule is detailed below:

NEW IMPACTS (bolded dates have changed)

I-75 northbound exit and entrance ramps at SR 613 will close on Thursday, Apr. 9 for approximately three days. Detour : Exit ramp traffic continue north to SR 18 to I-75 south back to SR 613. Detour : Entrance ramp traffic onto I-75 south, CR 99, back to I-75.

for approximately three days. I-75 southbound entrance ramp from SR 613 will close on Monday, Apr. 13 for approximately two days. Detour : I-75 north, SR 18, back to I-75 south.

I- 75 southbound exit ramp to SR 613 will be closed for three days on Tuesday, April 14. Detour: I-75 south, to CR 99, I-75 north back to SR 613.

SR 613 just west of the Interstate 75 interchange will have intermittent restrictions beginning Wednesday, Apr. 15, for approximately four days. One lane of traffic will be maintained as well as access to the Pilot Truck Stop and Home Depot Warehouse.

SR 613 over I- 75, between the ramps, will be closed for five days following the completion of the work listed above on approximately Friday, Apr. 17. Detour : SR 613 westbound to I-75 north to SR 18 to I-75 south back to SR 613. Detour : SR 613 eastbound to I-75 south to CR 99, I-75 north, back to state Route 613.



U.S. 68 PROJECTS

U.S. 68 at state Route 15, south of the city of Findlay, closed March 16 for approximately four months. Ramps on both sides of the bridge will remain open. Work is being performed by Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon. Visit the project page for more information.

CONTINUING IMPACTS

County Road 8 and county Road 180 will be limited to right turns only at their intersections with state Route 15. Through traffic on the county roads will not be able to cross state Route 15. Traffic will not be able to turn left onto or off state Route 15.

State Route 15 will be maintained under the bridge. Periodic lane closures may be necessary.

Detour: U.S. 68 northbound traffic will be detoured onto state Route 15 eastbound, to state Route 37, to state Route 15 westbound, back to U.S. 68. County Road 221/Main Street southbound traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 68 north/state Route 15 west, Interstate 75 northbound, state Route 12, Interstate 75 southbound, back to U.S. 68. See map.

U.S. 68 northbound traffic will be detoured onto state Route 15 eastbound, to state Route 37, to state Route 15 westbound, back to U.S. 68. County Road 221/Main Street southbound traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 68 north/state Route 15 west, Interstate 75 northbound, state Route 12, Interstate 75 southbound, back to U.S. 68. See map. U.S. 68 southbound traffic will not be impacted.

U.S. 68 resurfacing, between the city of Findlay in Hancock County and the city of Kenton in Hardin County, excluding the villages of Arlington and Dunkirk began Monday, Mar. 30. Traffic will be maintained through the work zone. Estimated completion: Fall 2020. Visit the project page for more information.

CONTINUING IMPACTS

Traffic will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for the installation of signs followed by pavement marking and striping removal.

U.S. 68 just north of Williamstown, between county Road 304/Lincoln Highway and township Road 14, will close on April 13 for five days to install two culverts. Work will be performed by the ODOT Hancock County maintenance garage.

NEW IMPACT

Detour: U.S. 30 to SR 235 to SR 103 back to U.S. 68 (see map).

State Route 37/state Route 103 in the village of Mt. Blanchard will be closed on Wednesday, April 15 for a waterline project. The work will be performed by Rising Son Company, Inc., Mansfield.

NEW IMPACT

Detour: SR 24/Park Street to CR 8 to SR 103 to SR 37 (see map).