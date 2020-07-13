HANCOCK COUNTY: Highway construction update

Week of July 13, 2020

LIMA, Ohio (Thursday, July 9, 2020) The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Hancock County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

INTERSTATE 75 PROJECTS

I-75 Widening and Reconstruction in the city of Findlay: The project to reconstruct and widen I-75 through the city of Findlay beginning just south of Harrison Street/County Road 144, which is just south of the U.S. Route 68/state Route 15 interchange, to the County Road 99 interchange, is entering its fourth and final year. Beaver Excavating, Canton, serves as the general contractor. Visit the project page for more information. Estimated completion: Fall 2020

CONTINUING IMPACTS

Construction on the following ramps will continue until late fall. I-75 northbound to U.S. 68/state Route 15 I-75 northbound to Lima Avenue S. 68/state Route 15 to I-75 southbound Lima Avenue to I-75 southbound Detour: I-75 to the state Route 12 back on I-75 southbound.

Between the south end of the project to the U.S. 68/state Route 15 interchange, all four lanes will continue to travel the southbound side until late summer. Two lanes will be maintained in both directions the majority of the time.

Interstate 75 between Napoleon Road and state Route 235, just south of the village of Beaverdam to three miles north of the village of Bluffton, in Allen and Hancock counties, will experience lane restrictions and ramp closures for paving and reconstruction through November 2020. Shelly Company, Findlay is the general contractor. Visit the project page for more information.

NEW IMPACT

SR 696 entrance ramp to I-75 southbound will close July 12 for 14 days. Detour: I-75 north to SR103/Bentley Rd. to I-75 south (see map).



CONTINUING IMPACTS

SR 696 exit ramp from I-75 southbound will close July 6 for 14 days. Detour : I-75 south to Bluelick Rd. to I-75 north to SR 696 (see map).

Lane restrictions will occur between Napoleon Rd. and SR 235.

At SR 696 at Beaverdam one lane of I-75 southbound traffic is shifted onto the northbound side of the highway.

ENDING IMPACT

Bentley Road entrance ramp to I-75 southbound will close July 6 for five days, reopening expected July 10. Detour: I-75 north to SR 103 to I-75 south (see map).

Bentley Road exit ramp from I-75 northbound will close July 6 for five days reopening expected July 10. Detour: I-75 north to SR 103 to I-75 south to Bentley road (see map).



U.S. 30 PROJECTS

U.S. 30 eastbound entrance ramp from State Route 235, three miles north of the village of Ada, will close July 13 for two days for pavement repairs. The work will be performed by the ODOT Hancock County maintenance garage.

NEW IMPACT

Detour: SR 235 to CR 304 to U.S. 68 to U.S. 30 (see map).

U.S. 30 in both directions, between State Route 235 and U.S. 68 will have lane restrictions for pavement repairs. The work will be performed by the ODOT Hancock County maintenance garage.

U.S. 68 PROJECTS

U.S. 68 at state Route 15, south of the city of Findlay, closed March 16 for approximately four months for a bridge deck replacement. Ramps at the interchange will remain open. Work is being performed by Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon. Visit the project page for more information.

CONTINUING IMPACTS

CR 8 and CR 180 will be limited to right turns only at their intersections with SR 15. Through traffic on the county roads will not be able to cross SR 15. Traffic will not be able to turn left onto or off SR 15.

SR 15 will be maintained under the bridge. Periodic lane closures may be necessary.

U.S. 68 Detour: U.S. 68 northbound traffic will be detoured onto SR 15 eastbound to SR 37 to SR 15 westbound back to U.S. 68. Main Street southbound traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 68 north/SR 15 west to I-75 northbound to SR 12 to I-75 southbound back to U.S. 68 (see map ) . U.S. 68 southbound traffic will not be impacted.



U.S. 68 within the village of Arlington

U.S. 68 from the bridge over Buck Run to just north of Wardwell Street, within the village of Arlington, will close May 4 for approximately four months for a reconstruction project.

U.S. 68 between Liberty Street and the southern corporation limit, within the village of Arlington, will close May 18 for approximately four months for a reconstruction project.

Local access will be maintained throughout both projects. Helms and Sons Excavating, Findlay, serves as the general contractor. Visit the project page for more information.

NEW IMPACT

State Route 103 will close at U.S. 68 on Tuesday, July 20 for 14 days.

SR 103 detour: SR 37 to SR 15 to I-75 to SR 12 to I-75 to SR 235 to SR 103 (see map).

CONTINUING IMPACT

U.S. 68 northbound detour : U.S. 30 to SR 235 to I-75 back to U.S. 68.

: U.S. 30 to SR 235 to I-75 back to U.S. 68. U.S. 68 southbound detour: SR 15 to U.S. 23 to U.S. 30 back to U.S. 68 (see maps).

U.S. 68 resurfacing, between the city of Findlay in Hancock County and the city of Kenton in Hardin County, excluding the villages of Arlington and Dunkirk began Mar. 30. Traffic will be maintained through the work zone. Strawser Construction Inc., Columbus, serves as the general contractor. Estimated completion: Fall 2020. Visit the project page for more information.

State Route 37 over Lynn Creek, between Township Road 149 and Township 147, just south of Riverdale High School will close July 13 for approximately 30 days for a culvert replacement. Miller Contracting Group, Inc., Ottoville, is the general contractor.

UPCOMING IMPACT

Detour: SR 103 to U.S. 23 to U.S. 30 back to SR 37 (see map).

State Route 568 between County Road 7 and Township Road 245, two miles east of Findlay, will close July 27 for approximately 120 days for a bridge replacement project. R & I Construction, Inc., Tiffin, is the general contractor.

UPCOMING IMPACT