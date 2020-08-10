HANCOCK COUNTY: Highway construction update

Week of August 10, 2020

LIMA, Ohio (Thursday, August 6, 2020) The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Hancock County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

INTERSTATE 75 PROJECTS

I-75 Widening and Reconstruction in the city of Findlay: The project to reconstruct and widen I-75 through the city of Findlay beginning just south of Harrison Street/County Road 144, which is just south of the U.S. Route 68/State Route 15 interchange, to the County Road 99 interchange, is in its fourth and final year. Beaver Excavating, Canton, serves as the general contractor. Visit the project page for more information. Estimated completion: Fall 2020

UPCOMING IMPACT:

Weather permitting, beginning Sunday night, August 16:

The traffic will be shifted into its final pattern. The northbound traffic will travel on the new northbound alignment. The southbound traffic will remain in its current location as paving work continues along the southbound alignment.

In addition, all ramps are expected to reopen. Temporary ramp closures are expected to occur for finishing work.

CONTINUING IMPACTS

Construction on the following ramps will continue until late fall. I-75 northbound to U.S. 68/State Route 15 I-75 northbound to Lima Avenue S. 68/State Route 15 to I-75 southbound Lima Avenue to I-75 southbound Detour: I-75 to the SR 12 interchange back to I-75 southbound.

Between the south end of the project to the U.S. 68/State Route 15 interchange, all four lanes will continue to travel the southbound side until late summer. Two lanes will be maintained in both directions the majority of the time.

Interstate 75 between Napoleon Road and state Route 235, just south of the village of Beaverdam to three miles north of the village of Bluffton, in Allen and Hancock counties, will experience lane restrictions and ramp closures for paving and reconstruction through November 2020. Shelly Company, Findlay is the general contractor. Visit the project page for more information.

NEW IMPACT

Beginning Aug. 7, northbound passing lane at SR 696, Beaverdam, will be shifted to the southbound side.

SR 696 exit ramp from I-75 northbound will close August 11 for five days for a culvert replacement. Detour: ­­­­­­­­­­­ I-75 northbound to SR 103/Bentley Rd. to I-75 southbound back to SR 696 (see map).



CONTINUING IMPACTS

Beginning Aug. 4, both lanes of I-75 southbound at SR 696, Beaverdam, will be shifted onto new pavement.

Nighttime lane restrictions, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m., resumed on July 19 and will continue for approximately two months for paving operations.

U.S. 68 PROJECTS

State Route 15 under U.S. 68, south of the city of Findlay, will have lane restrictions beginning July 22 for approximately 30 days for finish work on the bridge deck replacement project. Work is being performed by Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon. Visit the project page for more information.

U.S. 68 within the village of Arlington from the bridge over Buck Run to just north of Wardwell Street, and between Liberty Street and the southern corporation limit, closed May 4 and May 18, respectively, for approximately four months for a reconstruction project. Local access is maintained throughout both projects. Helms and Sons Excavating, Findlay, serves as the general contractor. Visit the project page for more information.

ENDING IMPACT

State Route 103 at U.S. 68 closed Monday, July 27 for 14 days. Reopening expected onFriday, August 7.

SR 103 detour: SR 37 to SR 15 to I-75 to SR 12 to I-75 to SR 235 to SR 103 (see map).

CONTINUING IMPACT

S. 68 northbound detour : U.S. 30 to SR 235 to I-75 back to U.S. 68.

: U.S. 30 to SR 235 to I-75 back to U.S. 68. S. 68 southbound detour: SR 15 to U.S. 23 to U.S. 30 back to U.S. 68 (see maps).

State Route 12 between Township Road 248 and Township Road 214, one mile southwest of the village of Arcadia, closed July 30 for approximately 30 days for a culvert replacement. Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, serves as the general contractor.

CONTINUING IMPACT

Detour:S. 224 to U.S. 23 back to SR 12 (see map).

State Route 12 between Township Road 238 and Township Road 215 will close on August 13 for drainage repairs. The closure will utilize the existing detour for the above closure already in place.

Detour:S. 224 to U.S. 23 back to SR 12.

U.S. 224 PROJECTS

U.S. 224 between the village of Ottawa and State Route 235, Hancock County, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for a resurfacing project. Pavement repairs are expected to begin Aug. 10 and paving is expected to begin Aug. 17. The project will complete in late September. Shelly is the contractor.

State Route 12 between Township Road 248 and Township Road 214, one mile southwest of the village of Arcadia, closed July 30 for approximately 30 days for a culvert replacement.

CONTINUING IMPACT

Detour: U.S. 224 to U.S. 23 back to SR 12 (see map).

State Route 37 over Lynn Creek, between Township Road 149 and Township Road 147, just south of Riverdale Local Schools, closed July 13 for approximately 30 days for a culvert replacement.

CONTINUING IMPACT

Detour: SR 103 to U.S. 23 to U.S. 30 back to SR 37 (see map).

State Route 568 closure between County Road 7 and Township Road 245, two miles east of Findlay, has been delayed and will now close Aug. 10 for approximately 120 days for a bridge replacement project.

UPCOMING IMPACT

Detour: SR 37 to SR 15 to SR 330 back to SR 568 (see map).

Todd Street in the village of McComb will be restricted beginning Aug. 3 during construction of a Safe Routes to School project which involves construction of a sidewalk, installation of signage, and installation of school signals. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Survey work for the project is under way with little impact to traffic expected. Work is expected to be completed within approximately four weeks.