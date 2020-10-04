HANCOCK COUNTY: Highway construction update Week of October 5, 2020 LIMA, Ohio (Thursday, October 1, 2020) The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Hancock County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. INTERSTATE 75 PROJECTS Interstate 75 Widening and Reconstruction in the city of Findlay: The project to reconstruct and widen I-75 through the city of Findlay beginning just south of Harrison Street/County Road 144, which is just south of the U.S. Route 68/State Route 15 interchange, to the County Road 99 interchange, is in its fourth and final year. Estimated completion: Fall 2020 CONTINUING IMPACT: All ramps are open, and the final traffic pattern is in place.

Construction will continue until late fall with lane restrictions and temporary ramp closures. Interstate 75 southbound near the Bigelow Road overhead, in the city of Findlay, will have lengthy delays on a noise wall extension project and is temporarily shut down. The project is expected to be completed in 2021. Interstate 75 between Napoleon Road and state Route 235, just south of the village of Beaverdam to three miles north of the village of Bluffton, in Allen and Hancock counties, will experience lane restrictions and ramp closures for paving and reconstruction through November 2020. Visit the project page for more information. ENDING IMPACT I-75 northbound exit ramp to SR 696 is expected to open Friday, October 2. Detour: I-75 north to SR 103/ Bentley Road to I-75 south back to SR 696 (see map).

CONTINUING IMPACTS I-75 northbound entrance ramp from SR 696 will close on Wednesday, 23 for approximately 14 days. Detour : U.S. 30 to SR 235 to I-75 northbound (see maps).

for approximately 14 days. Beginning Aug. 7, northbound passing lane at SR 696, Beaverdam, will be shifted to the southbound side. Nighttime lane restrictions, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m., resumed on July 19 and will continue for approximately two months for paving operations. U.S. 68 PROJECTS U.S. 68 over State Route 15 and State Route 15 under U.S. 68, south of the city of Findlay, will have lane restrictions for finish work on the U.S. 68 bridge deck replacement project. Visit the project page for more information. U.S. 68 within the village of Arlington is open following a four-month closure for roadway reconstruction. Lane restrictions are expected to continue for finish work. U.S. 224 PROJECTS U.S. 224 resurfacing project between the village of Ottawa and State Route 235 will have lane restrictions from the Putnam County line to State Route 235 for the installation of reflective pavement markers and striping. The project will complete in late September. State Route 568 closure between County Road 7 and Township Road 245, two miles east of Findlay, will close Aug. 10 for approximately 120 days for a bridge replacement project. CONTINUING IMPACT Detour: SR 37 to SR 15 to SR 330 back to SR 568 (see map). Know Before You Go! For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.