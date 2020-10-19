HANCOCK COUNTY: Highway construction update Week of October 19, 2020 LIMA, Ohio (Thursday, October 15, 2020) The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Hancock County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. INTERSTATE 75 PROJECTS Interstate 75 Widening and Reconstruction in the city of Findlay: The project to reconstruct and widen I-75 through the city of Findlay beginning just south of Harrison Street/County Road 144, which is just south of the U.S. Route 68/State Route 15 interchange, to the County Road 99 interchange, is in its fourth and final year. Estimated completion: Fall 2020 CONTINUING IMPACT: All ramps are open, and the final traffic pattern is in place.

Construction will continue until late fall with lane restrictions and temporary ramp closures. Interstate 75 between Napoleon Road and state Route 235, just south of the village of Beaverdam to three miles north of the village of Bluffton, in Allen and Hancock counties, will experience lane restrictions and ramp closures for paving and reconstruction through November 2020. Visit the project page for more information. CONTINUING IMPACTS Nighttime lane restrictions, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. U.S. 68 PROJECTS U.S. 68 over State Route 15 and State Route 15 under U.S. 68, south of the city of Findlay, will have lane restrictions for finish work on the U.S. 68 bridge deck replacement project. Visit the project page for more information. U.S. 68 within the village of Arlington is open following a four-month closure for roadway reconstruction. Lane restrictions are expected to continue for finish work. NEW IMPACT Various routes in the village of Arlington will have lane restrictions for local road repairs. U.S. 224 PROJECTS U.S. 224 resurfacing project between the village of Ottawa and State Route 235 will have lane restrictions from the Putnam County line to State Route 235 for finish work. State Route 568 closure between County Road 7 and Township Road 245, two miles east of Findlay, will close Aug. 10 for approximately 120 days for a bridge replacement project. CONTINUING IMPACT Detour: SR 37 to SR 15 to SR 330 back to SR 568 (see map). Know Before You Go! For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.