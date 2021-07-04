HANCOCK COUNTY: Highway construction update Week of July 5, 2021 LIMA, Ohio (Thursday, July 1, 2021) The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Defiance County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Due to the Independence Day holiday, no work is planned for Monday, July 5, 2021. INTERSTATE 75 PROJECTS Interstate 75 Widening and Reconstruction in the city of Findlay, beginning just south of Harrison Street/County Road 144, which is just south of the U.S. Route 68/State Route 15 interchange, to the County Road 99 interchange, may have periodic lane closures for finish work. U.S. 224 PROJECTS U.S. 224 between SR 235 and the city of Findlay may have temporary traffic impacts for finish work following a resurfacing project. Visit the project webpage for more information. State Route 15 between County Road 8 and State Route 37 will be restricted to one lane in both directions for bridge repairs. Visit the project page. State Route 37 between State Route 15 and the Hardin County line will have lane restrictions for chip seal operations. State Route 235/Park Drive and State Route 613/Main Street in the village of McComb will have intermittent closures for storm sewer installation. TRAFFIC IMPACTS THROUGH JULY Intermittent closures are possible on Cora Street, between S. Main Street and just south of Bond-Preble Street for sewer work.

Intermittent lane restrictions and closures are possible on SR 235 between Perrin Avenue and Bond-Preble Street, and on SR 613 between SR 235 and Main Street for sewer replacement and paving. State Route 698 between County Road 313 and County Road 37 will close June 21 for 180 days for the replacement of two separate bridges over the Tiderishi Creek. Local traffic will be maintained between the bridges. TRAFFIC IMPACT Detour: SR 103 to SR 235 to CR 313 (see map). District wide lighting upgrades: All four-lane routes — Interstate 75, U.S. 23, U.S. 24, U.S. 30, State Route 15 — will have temporary lane or shoulder closures for highway lighting upgrades. High-pressure sodium fixtures (HPS) will be replaced with light-emitting diode (LED) luminaires. Lighting will be added at 12 locations where drivers make key decisions. Nonessential lighting will be removed. Temporary lane or shoulder restrictions may occur. Visit the project webpage for more information. Know Before You Go! For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.