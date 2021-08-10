HANCOCK COUNTY: Highway construction update LIMA, Ohio ( August , 2021) The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Hancock County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. INTERSTATE 75 PROJECTS Interstate 75 Widening and Reconstruction in the city of Findlay, beginning just south of Harrison Street/County Road 144, which is just south of the U.S. Route 68/State Route 15 interchange, to the County Road 99 interchange, may have periodic lane closures for finish work. Interstate 75 northbound rest area will close on August 11 for one day, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., for pavement repairs. Interstate 75 northbound entrance ramp from Lima Avenue will close August 16 for one day for guardrail repairs. The entrance ramp from U.S. 68/State Route 15 will remain open. Detour information will be available in next week’s report. Interstate 75 southbound, just south of the U.S. 68/State Route 15/Lima Avenue exit, in the city of Findlay, the right lane (driving lane) will be closed for pavement repairs. U.S. 224 PROJECTS U.S. 224 between the city of Findlay and the Seneca County line will have lane restrictions for a resurfacing project. State Route 12, just east of County Road 140, on the west side of the city of Findlay will close on August 16 for five days for a culvert replacement. TRAFFIC IMPACTS Detour: SR 235 to U.S. 224 to I-75 back to SR 12 (see map). State Route 15 eastbound between the city of Findlay and the village of Vanlue will have intermittent right lane (driving lane) closures for pavement repairs. State Route 18/State Route 613 at Township Road 247 will be restricted to one lane for pavement repairs. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. State Route103 between County Road 9 and Township Road 177 will be restricted to one lane for pavement repairs. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. State Route 613 between County Road 53 and Township Road 119 is open following a closure for a culvert replacement. State Route 698 between County Road 313 and County Road 37 will close June 21 for 180 days for the replacement of two separate bridges over the Tiderishi Creek. Local traffic will be maintained between the bridges. TRAFFIC IMPACT Detour: SR 103 to SR 235 to CR 313 (see map). DISTRICT WIDE All overpasses and underpasses along Interstate 75 and U.S. 30 will have temporary lane restrictions to replace guardrails. Traffic will be maintained at all times with automated flagging devices. All four-lane routes — Interstate 75, U.S. 23, U.S. 24, U.S. 30, State Route 15 — will have temporary lane or shoulder closures for highway lighting upgrades. High-pressure sodium fixtures (HPS) will be replaced with light-emitting diode (LED) luminaires. Lighting will be added at 12 locations where drivers make key decisions. Nonessential lighting will be removed. Temporary lane or shoulder restrictions may occur. Visit the project webpage for more information. Know Before You Go! For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.