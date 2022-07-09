North Baltimore, Ohio

HANCOCK COUNTY: Highway construction update

Week of July 11, 2022

LIMA, Ohio (Thursday, July 7, 2022) The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Hancock County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 224 PROJECTS

U.S. 224between the city of Findlay to the Seneca County line will have lane restrictions for resurfacing.

STATE ROUTE 15 PROJECTS

State Route 15 eastbound between State Route 37 and County Road 193 will be restricted to the left/passing lane for pavement repairs.

State Route 12 between the city of Findlay to the Putnam County line will have lane restrictions for resurfacing.

State Route 613, west of the village of McComb, will have lane restrictions for pavement repairs.

Village of Benton Ridge may have temporary lane restrictions for the installation of new curb ramps that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.