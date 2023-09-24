North Baltimore, Ohio

HANCOCK COUNTY: Highway construction update Week of Sept. 25, 2023 LIMA, Ohio (Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023) The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Hancock County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. 30 PROJECTS U.S. 30 between State Route 235 and U.S. 68 — motorists can expect the barrels and work zone to be removed on/by Saturday, Sept. 23. Finish work will cause temporary lane closures throughout the corridor. Please be alert for crews throughout the week. State Route 15 at County Road 169 near the village of Vanlue will be restricted to one lane at times in both directions for the construction of an overpass on County Road 169. County Road 169 at State Route 15 closed on April 5 for approximately 210 days. Visit the project webpage: PID 113199 State Route 15 at County Road 180 south of the city of Findlay is restricted to one lane in both directions for the construction of an overpass on County Road 180. County Road 180 at State Route 15 closed on May 4 for approximately 180 days. Access across the divided highway at County Road 8 has been removed and is restricted to right-in/right-out for the duration of the project. Visit the project webpage: PID 111379\ State Route 103/Jefferson Street between County Line Road and Commerce Lane in the village of Bluffton will have lane restrictions and shoulder work from Aug. 14 for approximately 120 days for construction of a shared-use path. The work includes storm improvements, a sidewalk extension, lighting, and other roadway safety improvements. Visit the project webpage: PID 111220 State Route 568 westbound between Bright Road and County Road 236 is closed daily, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., for construction of the Greenway Trail shared-use path. Learn more at: www.findlayohio.gov Know Before You Go! For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.