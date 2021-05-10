HANCOCK COUNTY: Highway construction update May 10

HANCOCK COUNTY: Highway construction update

Week of May 10, 2021

LIMA, Ohio (Thursday, May 6, 2021) The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Hancock County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

INTERSTATE 75 PROJECTS

Interstate 75 southbound entrance ramp from Lima Ave is open following a closure for a culvert replacement.

U.S. 68/STATE ROUTE 15 PROJECTS

U.S. 68/State Route 15 in the city of Findlay will have lane restrictions for guard rail and cable rail repair.

Monday, May 10. Southbound, along the Interstate 75 southbound exit ramp to U.S. 68/State Route 15 (flyover ramp) to along Western Avenue.

Tuesday, May 11. Southbound, along Springlake Drive and the exit ramp for U.S. 68. Northbound, along Western Avenue.



U.S. 224 PROJECTS

U.S. 224 and County Road 223/Howard St., at the intersection in the city of Findlay, will close May 10 for seven days for a project to raise the profile of the roadway and resurface. Visit the project webpage for more information.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Detour: CR 140 to SR 12 to I-75 back to U.S. 224 (see map).

U.S. 224 between SR 235 and the city of Findlay will have lane restrictions for pavement repairs in preparation for resurfacing. Visit the project webpage for more information.

State Route 15 between County Road 8 and State Route 37 will be restricted to one lane in both directions for bridge repairs. Visit the project page.

State Route 235/Park Drive and State Route 613/Main Street in the village of McComb will have intermittent closures for storm sewer installation. Work will take place from the intersection, west to the railroad crossing.

NEW TRAFFIC IMPACTS:

State Route 235 between the railroad tracks and Bond-Preble Street will close on April 19 for approximately six weeks.

Detour: U.S. 224 to I-75, to SR 18, back to SR 235 (see map).

State Route 568 at the Blanchard River bridge, between County Road 234 and County Road 236, will be restricted to one lane for guard rail repair.

District wide lighting upgrades: All four-lane routes — Interstate 75, U.S. 23, U.S. 24, U.S. 30, State Route 15 — will have temporary lane or shoulder closures for highway lighting upgrades. High-pressure sodium fixtures (HPS) will be replaced with light-emitting diode (LED) luminaires. Lighting will be added at 12 locations where drivers make key decisions. Nonessential lighting will be removed. Temporary lane or shoulder restrictions may occur. Visit the project webpage for more information.