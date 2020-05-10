HANCOCK COUNTY: Highway construction update – May 11

HANCOCK COUNTY: Highway construction update Week of May 11, 2020 LIMA, Ohio (Thursday, May 7, 2020) The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Hancock County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. INTERSTATE 75 PROJECTS I-75 Widening and Reconstruction in the city of Findlay: The project to reconstruct and widen I-75 through the city of Findlay beginning just south of Harrison Street/County Road 144, which is just south of the U.S. Route 68/state Route 15 interchange, to the county Road 99 interchange, is entering its fourth and final year. Beaver Excavating, Canton, serves as the general contractor. Visit the project page for more information. Estimated completion: Fall 2020 CONTINUING IMPACTS Construction on the following ramps will continue until late fall. I-75 northbound to U.S. 68/state Route 15 I-75 northbound to Lima Avenue S. 68/state Route 15 to I-75 southbound Lima Avenue to I-75 southbound Detour: I-75 to the state Route 12 back on I-75 southbound.

Between the south end of the project to the U.S. 68/state Route 15 interchange, all four lanes will continue to travel the southbound side until late summer. Two lanes will be maintained in both directions the majority of the time. Interstate 75 between Napoleon Road and state Route 235, just south of the village of Beaverdam to three miles north of the village of Bluffton, in Allen and Hancock counties, will experience lane restrictions and ramp closures for paving and reconstruction through November 2020. Shelly Company, Findlay is the general contractor. Visit the project page for more information. CONTINUING IMPACTS I-75 southbound entrance ramp from SR 696 will closed on Sunday, May 3 and is expected to open on Friday, May 8. Detour: I-75 north to SR 103 to I-75 south (see map).

Traffic pattern through the SR 696 interchange will change as an I-75 southbound will shift one lane onto the northbound side beginning Monday, Apr. 27.

Lane restrictions will occur between Napoleon Rd. and SR 235, the full length of the project, beginning Sunday, May 3.

I-75 northbound entrance ramp from SR 103 will close on Sunday, May 3 for two weeks. Detour : SR 103 to SR 235 back to I-75 (see map).

Lane restrictions from 7 a.m. on Monday through 7 p.m. on Friday, 24 hours a day, at the SR 696 interchange at Beaverdam. U.S. 68 PROJECTS U.S. 68 at state Route 15, south of the city of Findlay, closed March 16 for approximately four months. Ramps at the interchange will remain open. Work is being performed by Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon. Visit the project page for more information. CONTINUING IMPACTS CR 8 and CR 180 will be limited to right turns only at their intersections with SR 15. Through traffic on the county roads will not be able to cross SR 15. Traffic will not be able to turn left onto or off SR 15.

SR 15 will be maintained under the bridge. Periodic lane closures may be necessary. S. 68 Detour: S. 68 northbound traffic will be detoured onto SR 15 eastbound to SR 37 to SR 15 westbound back to U.S. 68. Main Street southbound traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 68 north/SR 15 west to I-75 northbound to SR 12 to I-75 southbound back to U.S. 68 (see map ) . S. 68 southbound traffic will not be impacted.

U.S. 68 within the village of Arlington U.S. 68 from the bridge over Buck Run to just north of Wardwell Street, within the village of Arlington, will close May 4 for approximately four months for a reconstruction project. U.S. 68 between Liberty Street and the southern corporation limit, within the village of Arlington, will close May 18 for approximately four months for a reconstruction project. Local access will be maintained throughout both projects. Helms and Sons Excavating, Findlay, serves as the general contractor. Visit the project page for more information. CONTINUING IMPACT Northbound detour: U.S. 30 to SR 235 to I-75 back to U.S. 68.

Southbound detour: SR 15 to U.S. 23 to U.S. 30 back to U.S. 68 (see maps). U.S. 68 resurfacing, between the city of Findlay in Hancock County and the city of Kenton in Hardin County, excluding the villages of Arlington and Dunkirk began Mar. 30. Traffic will be maintained through the work zone. Strawser Construction Inc., Columbus, serves as the general contractor. Estimated completion: Fall 2020. Visit the project page for more information. State Route 12 east of Findlay will be restricted through the work zone for berm maintenance. The work will be performed by the ODOT Hancock County maintenance garage. State Route 18 east of Van Buren will be restricted through the work zone for berm maintenance. The work will be performed by the ODOT Hancock County maintenance garage. U.S. 224 east of Findlay will be restricted through the work zone for berm maintenance. The work will be performed by the ODOT Hancock County maintenance garage. State Route 613 east of Van Buren will be restricted through the work zone for berm maintenance. The work will be performed by the ODOT Hancock County maintenance garage. Know Before You Go! For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.