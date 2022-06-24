North Baltimore, Ohio

HANCOCK COUNTY: Highway construction update
Week of June 27, 2022
LIMA, Ohio (Thursday, June 23, 2022) The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Hancock County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
State Route 37 between Township Road 150 and Township Road 149, approximately one mile south of Riverdale Local Schools, will close on Monday, June 27 for approximately five days for a culvert replacement.
TRAFFIC IMPACT
Detour: SR 103 to U.S. 68 to U.S. 30 back to SR 37 (see map).
State Route 186 between U.S. 224 and Township Road 97 will close, is open following a closure for a culvert replacement.
Village of Benton Ridge may have temporary lane restrictions for the installation of new curb ramps that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.