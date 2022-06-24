North Baltimore, Ohio

HANCOCK COUNTY: Highway construction update

Week of June 27, 2022

LIMA, Ohio (Thursday, June 23, 2022) The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Hancock County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

State Route 12 between the city of Findlay to the Putnam County line will have lane restrictions for resurfacing.

State Route 37 between Township Road 150 and Township Road 149, approximately one mile south of Riverdale Local Schools, will close on Monday, June 27 for approximately five days for a culvert replacement.

TRAFFIC IMPACT

Detour: SR 103 to U.S. 68 to U.S. 30 back to SR 37 (see map).

State Route 186 between U.S. 224 and Township Road 97 will close, is open following a closure for a culvert replacement.

Village of Benton Ridge may have temporary lane restrictions for the installation of new curb ramps that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.