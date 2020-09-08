HANCOCK COUNTY: Hiway update – Sept. 8

HANCOCK COUNTY: Highway construction update

Week of September 7, 2020

Due to the Labor Day holiday, no work is planned for Monday, Sept. 7.

LIMA, Ohio (Thursday, September 3, 2020) The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Hancock County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

INTERSTATE 75 PROJECTS

I-75 Widening and Reconstruction in the city of Findlay: The project to reconstruct and widen I-75 through the city of Findlay beginning just south of Harrison Street/County Road 144, which is just south of the U.S. Route 68/State Route 15 interchange, to the County Road 99 interchange, is in its fourth and final year. Estimated completion: Fall 2020

CONTINUING IMPACT:

All ramps are open, and the final traffic pattern is in place.

Construction will continue until late fall with lane restrictions and temporary ramp closures.

Interstate 75 between Napoleon Road and state Route 235, just south of the village of Beaverdam to three miles north of the village of Bluffton, in Allen and Hancock counties, will experience lane restrictions and ramp closures for paving and reconstruction through November 2020. Visit the project page for more information.

UPCOMING IMPACTS

I-75 northbound exit ramp to SR 696 will close on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for approximately 14 days. Detour: I-75 north to SR 103/ Bentley Road to I-75 south back to SR 696 (see map).

I-75 northbound entrance ramp from SR 696 will close on Wednesday, Sept. 23 for approximately 14 days. Detour information is expected to be available in the next report.

CONTINUING IMPACTS

Beginning Aug. 7, northbound passing lane at SR 696, Beaverdam, will be shifted to the southbound side.

Nighttime lane restrictions, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m., resumed on July 19 and will continue for approximately two months for paving operations.

Interstate 75 southbound near the Bigelow Road overhead, Findlay, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for a noise wall extension project. Work will occur generally between the hours of 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The project will complete this fall.

U.S. 68 PROJECTS

State Route 15 under U.S. 68, south of the city of Findlay, will have lane restrictions for finish work on the U.S. 68 bridge deck replacement project. Visit the project page for more information.

U.S. 68 within the village of Arlington from the bridge over Buck Run to just north of Wardwell Street, and between Liberty Street and the southern corporation limit, closed May 4 and May 18, respectively, for approximately four months for a reconstruction project. Local access is maintained throughout both projects. Visit the project page for more information.

ENDING IMPACT

Reopening is anticipated to occur within the week.

U.S. 68 northbound detour : U.S. 30 to SR 235 to I-75 back to U.S. 68.

: U.S. 30 to SR 235 to I-75 back to U.S. 68. U.S. 68 southbound detour: SR 15 to U.S. 23 to U.S. 30 back to U.S. 68 (see maps).

State Route 12 between Township Road 248 and Township Road 214, one mile southwest of the village of Arcadia, closed July 30 for approximately 30 days for a culvert replacement. Reopening is anticipated to occur on August 28.

ENDING IMPACT

Detour:S. 224 to U.S. 23 back to SR 12 (see map).

U.S. 224 PROJECTS

U.S. 224/Main Street, between Center Street and Cherry Street, in the city of Findlay, will close on September 14 for approximately two weeks for railroad repair.

UPCOMING IMPACT

Detour: Main St. to SR 12 to I-75 back to U.S. 224/Trenton Ave. (see map).

U.S. 224 between the village of Ottawa and State Route 235, Hancock County, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for a resurfacing project. The project will complete in late September.

State Route 15 westbound, between SR 330 and CR 180, southeast of the city of Findlay, will have lane restrictions for drainage repairs.

State Route 568 closure between County Road 7 and Township Road 245, two miles east of Findlay, will close Aug. 10 for approximately 120 days for a bridge replacement project.

CONTINUING IMPACT