HANCOCK COUNTY: Highway construction update

Week of May 23, 2022

LIMA, Ohio (Thursday, May 19, 2022) The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Hancock County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

INTERSTATE 75 PROJECTS

Interstate 75 southbound entrance ramp from County Road 99 will close on Monday, May 23 for approximately one day for guardrail repair.

TRAFFIC IMPACT

Detour: CR 99 to I-75 North to SR 613 back to I-75 South (see map).