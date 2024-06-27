HANCOCK COUNTY: Interstate 75/County Road 99 ramp reopening delayed

Interstate 75 and County Road 99 interchange corridor improvement project: The project will reconstruct the interchange with a diverging diamond design and upgrade the County Road 99 corridor between Technology Drive and North Main Street.

Visit the project webpage: PID 102375.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

I-75 northbound exit ramp closed on Monday, June 24. UPDATE: Due to weather, the reopening is delayed and now expected on Friday, June 28.

Detour: I-75 north to SR 613 to I-75 south, back to CR 99 (see map).

I-75, in both directions, the left lane is closed for bridge pier construction.

Traffic on ramps on the southside of the highway (northbound exit and southbound entrance) are restricted with concrete barrier wall.

Traffic on CR 99 between Technology Dr. and N. Main St. is shifted to the north side of the roadway.

N. Main Street at CR 99: The north leg of the intersection is open following a closure to upgrade drainage.

ODOT District 1 Traffic Advisories

ODOT District 1 proudly serves Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot counties

Click on the county’s webpage link below to access the most current information or visit our interactive Ohio map to easily search for traffic impacts in other counties.

