LIMA, Ohio (Monday, Nov. 7, 2022) The following work is anticipated to affect highways in Hancock County this week and next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

Interstate 75 northbound roadside park will close on Wednesday, Nov. 9, for approximately three days for landscaping and tree removal.

Interstate 75 southbound roadside park will close on Monday, Nov. 14 for approximately three days for landscaping and tree removal.