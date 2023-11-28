North Baltimore, Ohio

November 28, 2023 7:53 am

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

OB You’re Expecting
Size Update
Ol’ Jenny
June 2023 Left Rail
Fiber Locator
Resize
Temporary
Sept. 2023
Logo
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023

Hancock County Naturalists Host Brian Sheehe and the Pantasia Steel Drum Band

(November 27, 2023 – Findlay, OH) The Hancock County Naturalists will host Brian Sheehe and

Findlay High School’s Pantasia at their monthly meeting on Thursday, December 14, at 7 p.m.
The meeting will be held at Donnell Middle School. Parking is available off Lime St. behind the
school and attendees should enter through door 16. The theme of the meeting is “A Tropical
Christmas” and participants are asked to participate in a pot-luck carry-in. The meeting is free
and open to the public.

 
Since Pantasia’s inception in the spring of 1997, the steel band group has garnered an

impressive reputation as an educational and entertaining instrumental music ensemble. The
group is always in high demand, averaging more than 40 performances per year.

 
In 1995, Tim Mattis, an assistant band director at Findlay City Schools, proposed a steelband

idea. A year later, donations from locals Joe and Westelle Browne, alongside others, kickstarted
the Findlay High School steelband, Pantasia.

 
Upon Mattis’s retirement, Brian D. Sheehe took over the band program including directing

Pantasia. Sheehe has been with the Donnell Middle School band program for 30 years. Under
Sheehe’s leadership, the Donnell Band program achieved milestones, winning national awards,
including three-time Middle School Band Grand Champion at Music in the Parks. Sheehe has
been honored with multiple awards, including the Ohio Indoor Performance Association
Percussion Director of the Year in 2010 and 2012.

 
The Hancock County Naturalists, a membership organization, was established for the purpose

of furthering the study of the fauna and flora of Hancock County and the surrounding area and
to participate in selected conservation and educational projects. The group and events are
open to those aged 15 and older.

 
For more information, contact Jane Riker at 419-306-3697 or [email protected].

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website