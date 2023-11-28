Hancock County Naturalists Host Brian Sheehe and the Pantasia Steel Drum Band

Findlay High School’s Pantasia at their monthly meeting on Thursday, December 14, at 7 p.m.
The meeting will be held at Donnell Middle School. Parking is available off Lime St. behind the
school and attendees should enter through door 16. The theme of the meeting is “A Tropical
Christmas” and participants are asked to participate in a pot-luck carry-in. The meeting is free
and open to the public.
impressive reputation as an educational and entertaining instrumental music ensemble. The
group is always in high demand, averaging more than 40 performances per year.
idea. A year later, donations from locals Joe and Westelle Browne, alongside others, kickstarted
the Findlay High School steelband, Pantasia.
Pantasia. Sheehe has been with the Donnell Middle School band program for 30 years. Under
Sheehe’s leadership, the Donnell Band program achieved milestones, winning national awards,
including three-time Middle School Band Grand Champion at Music in the Parks. Sheehe has
been honored with multiple awards, including the Ohio Indoor Performance Association
Percussion Director of the Year in 2010 and 2012.
of furthering the study of the fauna and flora of Hancock County and the surrounding area and
to participate in selected conservation and educational projects. The group and events are
open to those aged 15 and older.