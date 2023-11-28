Hancock County Naturalists Host Brian Sheehe and the Pantasia Steel Drum Band

(November 27, 2023 – Findlay, OH) The Hancock County Naturalists will host Brian Sheehe and

Findlay High School’s Pantasia at their monthly meeting on Thursday, December 14, at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at Donnell Middle School. Parking is available off Lime St. behind the

school and attendees should enter through door 16. The theme of the meeting is “A Tropical

Christmas” and participants are asked to participate in a pot-luck carry-in. The meeting is free

and open to the public.

Since Pantasia’s inception in the spring of 1997, the steel band group has garnered an

impressive reputation as an educational and entertaining instrumental music ensemble. The

group is always in high demand, averaging more than 40 performances per year.

In 1995, Tim Mattis, an assistant band director at Findlay City Schools, proposed a steelband

idea. A year later, donations from locals Joe and Westelle Browne, alongside others, kickstarted

the Findlay High School steelband, Pantasia.

Upon Mattis’s retirement, Brian D. Sheehe took over the band program including directing

Pantasia. Sheehe has been with the Donnell Middle School band program for 30 years. Under

Sheehe’s leadership, the Donnell Band program achieved milestones, winning national awards,

including three-time Middle School Band Grand Champion at Music in the Parks. Sheehe has

been honored with multiple awards, including the Ohio Indoor Performance Association

Percussion Director of the Year in 2010 and 2012.

The Hancock County Naturalists, a membership organization, was established for the purpose

of furthering the study of the fauna and flora of Hancock County and the surrounding area and

to participate in selected conservation and educational projects. The group and events are

open to those aged 15 and older.