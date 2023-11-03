Hancock County Naturalists Host Filmmaker, Photojournalist Christy Frank

(November, 2023 – Findlay, OH) The Hancock County Naturalists will host speaker Christy Frank at their monthly meeting on Thursday, November 9, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Doc Phillips Discovery Center at Oakwoods Nature Preserve, 1400 Oakwoods Lane. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Frank will be showing her short documentary called “Ploverville”, a story about a pair of tiny shorebirds called Piping Plovers nesting in Ohio for the first time in over 80 years, in May of 2021. The Great Lakes population of Piping Plovers is critically endangered, so a group of over 100 volunteers banded together to protect them on the busy public beach they called home.

Frank is an award-winning filmmaker, photojournalist, and writer based in the Great Lakes region. She is passionate about storytelling that intersects environmental and human/wildlife conditions. Frank’s work has appeared in bioGraphic, National Wildlife Federation, PBS, Great Lakes Now, Audubon, CBS News, PBS Nature, and for numerous nonprofit causes.

The Hancock County Naturalists, a membership organization, was established for the purpose of furthering the study of the fauna and flora of Hancock County and the surrounding area and to participate in selected conservation and educational projects. The group and events are open to those aged 15 and older.

For more information, contact Jane Riker at 419-306-3697 or [email protected].