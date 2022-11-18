Hancock County Naturalists Host Presentation by Local Bird Expert

(November 17, 2022 – Findlay, OH) The Hancock County Naturalists will be hosting speaker H. Thomas Bartlett at their monthly meeting on December 8th at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Doc Phillips Discovery Center at Oakwoods Nature Preserve, 1400 Oakwoods Lane. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Bartlett is a research associate with the Department of Ornithology at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. He is a retired secondary school science teacher, a licensed bird bander with the United States Geological Survey for 51 years, and a certified bird bander and trainer under the North American Banding Council. Bartlett has published dozens of papers and one book. He has banded over 100,000 birds including over 45,000 at Springville Marsh State Nature Preserve over the last 38 years and over 40,000 on the Lake Erie Islands over the last 27 years. Bartlett and his wife Paula currently spend 3-4 months a year on the Lake Erie Islands banding birds and another 30+ days a year banding at Springville Marsh State Nature Preserve. They also travel to see birds in the USA and abroad.

The Hancock County Naturalists, a membership organization, is established for the purpose of furthering the study of the fauna and flora of Hancock County and the surrounding area and to participate in selected conservation and educational projects. The group and events are open to those aged 15 and older. For more information, contact Jane Riker, at 419-306-3697, or emaggin117@aol.com.