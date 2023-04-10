Hancock County Naturalists Present Program at Oakwoods Nature Preserve

(April 9, 2023 – Findlay, OH) The Hancock County Naturalists will host Courtney Comstock, operations manager of the Hancock County Solid Waste Management District Recycling Program. The meeting will be held on April 13th at 7 p.m. at the Doc Phillips Discovery Center at Oakwoods Nature Preserve, 1400 Oakwoods Lane. The meeting is free and open to the public to those aged 15 and older.

Comstock will give a presentation explaining some of the ins and outs of the local recycling program, examples of what can be recycled locally, and showing items that seem confusing to many. In addition, she will touch on some of her responsibilities as operations manager, including scheduling the shipping and receiving of materials processed at the Litter Landing Residential Recycling location. She will also talk about the commercial recycling location, coordinating staff, maintaining Ohio EPA compliance, outreach promotions, environmental collection events, and conditions required to maintain the program.

In addition to her onsite facility responsibilities, Comstock helps coordinate the Adopt-A-Roadway Program and manages and maintains the modular recycling roll-off containers used throughout the county at various locations. Her passion for the success of the recycling and litter prevention program stems from the realization that she wants to keep our environment and this community beautiful for her future great-great-great-grandkids.

Comstock has been involved with the Hancock County Solid Waste Management District for over 15 years. She has a marketing management and accounting degree, has received the President’s Circle Award from Keep America Beautiful, and has previously served as a board member of the Ohio Association of Litter Prevention and Recycling Professionals.

The Hancock County Naturalists, a membership organization, was established to further the study of the fauna and flora of Hancock County and the surrounding area and to participate in selected conservation and educational projects. The group and events are open to those aged 15 and older.

For more information, contact Jane Riker at 419-306-3697 or [email protected].