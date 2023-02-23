Hancock County Naturalists Present Satoyo Tachio Coordinator of the Japan-US Grassroots Program

The Hancock County Naturalists will be hosting speaker Satoyo Tachio at their monthly meeting on March 9th at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Doc Phillips Discovery Center at Oakwoods Nature Preserve, 1400 Oakwoods Lane. The meeting is free and open to the public 15 years and older.

Tachio is currently the Mazza Museum’s coordinator of the Japan-US Grassroots Program (JOI), where she provides activities to introduce Japanese culture to educational institutions and organizations. In Japan she has held positions as a dancer, Japanese language teacher, and a staff member of the Ministry of the Environment. Her work revolves around education, nature, international cooperation, and disaster recovery support.

Tachio will speak about the Tokunoshima World Natural Heritage Site on Tokunoshima Island, Japan. She will present on the ocean coral reefs and the subtropical evergreen forest as well as numerous unique creatures that only exist in this area. The forest is full of fascinating wildlife and plants and is an area where Humpback whales raise their young. She will also talk about the people who live on the island, their dyed and woven cloth, and the brown sugar and brown sugar liquor made from sugar cane.

The Hancock County Naturalists, an adult membership organization 15 and older, established for the purpose of furthering the study of the fauna and flora of Hancock County and surrounding area and to participate in selected conservation and educational projects.

For more information, contact Jane Riker, 419-306-3697 or [email protected].