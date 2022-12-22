Hancock County Naturalists Present Talk by State Wildlife Officer about River Otters

(December 21, 2022 – Findlay, OH) The Hancock County Naturalists will be hosting speaker Ryan Burke, State Wildlife Officer assigned to Hancock County. He will be talking about Ohio’s River Otters, including behavior, diet, and prevalence. The meeting will be held on January 12, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the Doc Phillips Discovery Center at Oakwoods Nature Preserve, 1400 Oakwoods Lane. The meeting is free and open to the public.

The Division of Wildlife hired Burke as a Wildlife Officer in 2020. He graduated from the State Highway Patrol Training Academy after several months of training to become a certified peace officer. After graduation, he returned to Knox County and completed his field training. He grew up in Knox County and attended college at Muskingum University, where he graduated in 2014. He majored in Biology and Criminal Justice and worked as a seasonal biologist staff member with the Division of Wildlife for five summers. He helped conduct various species surveys, including pheasant, quail, ruffed grouse, turkey, waterfowl, and songbirds.

Along with his presentation, he will have a few displays and discuss the yearly survey that takes place around the state. He will also discuss where River Otters can be found in Hancock County.

The Hancock County Naturalists, a membership organization, is established for the purpose of furthering the study of the fauna and flora of Hancock County and the surrounding area and to participate in selected conservation and educational projects. The group and events are open to those aged 15 and older.

For more information, contact Jane Riker at 419-306-3697 or emaggin117@aol.com.