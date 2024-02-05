Hancock County Naturalists Speaker to Discuss Local Wildlife and Trapping Heritage

The Hancock County Naturalists will host speaker Mark Brumbaugh, a seasoned outdoors enthusiast and lifelong resident of Hancock County, at their monthly meeting on February 8 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Doc Phillips Discovery Center at Oakwoods Nature Preserve, 1400 Oakwoods Lane. The meeting is free and open to the public to those 15 and older.

Brumbaugh will present a unique blend of information and displays showcasing local furs and peculiarities from Northwest Ohio. Attendees can anticipate an array of older and modern traps, with modifications designed for maximum humane treatment of harvested animals. Brumbaugh will delve into the region’s rich history of trapping and fur trading, exploring past market booms and providing insights into the current landscape.

Key topics to be covered include overpopulation, diseases affecting local wildlife, and the challenges posed by urban animals. Brumbaugh’s wealth of experience and knowledge promises an engaging discussion that will appeal to both seasoned outdoors enthusiasts and those new to the world of trapping.

Brumbaugh retired from Cooper Tire after 43 years of dedicated service. His passion for the outdoors was cultivated along the Blanchard River, where he spent his formative years fishing and observing wildlife. At the age of 11 in 1971, Brumbaugh delved into hunting and trapping, acquiring his hunter’s safety course in 1973. Undeterred by the lack of familial interest in trapping, Brumbaugh sought knowledge independently, learning from hunters and trappers who frequented the Blanchard River. Encouraged by his uncle and grandfather, Brumbaugh received his first traps, igniting a lifelong journey into the art and heritage of trapping.

The Hancock County Naturalists, a membership organization, was established for the purpose of furthering the study of the fauna and flora of Hancock County and the surrounding area and to participate in selected conservation and educational projects. Membership and events are open to those aged 15 and older. Annual membership fees are $15 per adult, $20 per couple, and $10 for youth.

For more information, contact Jane Riker at 419-306-3697 or [email protected]. The group’s website is hancockcountynaturalists.org.