North Baltimore, Ohio

February 29, 2024 10:05 am

HANCOCK COUNTY: Night work to close Interstate 75 ramps

 

Closures in Findlay on Sunday, Monday nights

LIMA, Ohio (Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024) The following work is anticipated to affect highways in Hancock County. All outlined work is weather permitting.

I-75 web 

INTERSTATE 75 TRAFFIC IMPACT

Interstate 75, two entrance ramps in the city of Findlay, will close for overnight surface milling to increase friction according to the schedule below:

  • Ramp from Lima Avenue to Interstate 75 will close Sunday night, March 3, at 9 p.m.
    • Detour: Lima Ave. roundabout to U.S. 68 to U.S. 68/SR15 interchange to U.S. 68 north to U.S. 68 northbound ramp, back to I-75 (see map).
  • Ramp from State Route 12 to I-75 southbound will close Monday night, March 4, at 9 p.m.
    • Detour: I-75 northbound to U.S. 224, back to I-75 southbound (see map).

Both ramps are expected to open by 5 a.m. on the following day. 

Know Before You Go!

For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.

