North Baltimore, Ohio

January 19, 2024 2:46 pm

Hancock County Safety Council: Employer Testing Options…

The Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation will host Hancock County Safety Council, featuring a presentation titled “Employer Testing Options in the Era of Legalized Recreational Marijuana” on Thursday, February 1 from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm at the Hilton Garden Inn in Findlay. The event costs $25 to attend. The event will feature main speaker Dr. Joel Yeasting, with Well At Work.

In this session, attendees will learn about the available testing options available to employers after the passing of Issue 2.

Registration can be done online at www.HancockCountySafetyCouncil.com.

About Dr. Yeasting: Dr. Yeasting has been the supervising physician at Well at Work since September 2022. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from BGSU, MD degree from the Medical College of Ohio, and Masters of Public Health from the University of Michigan. He completed residencies with Board Certification in Emergency Medicine at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, as well as Occupational Medicine through the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Yeasting has been a certified Medical Review Officer since 2001, is a Commercial Driver Medical Examiner, and has extensive experience working with various companies and industries throughout the Northwest Ohio region.


For more information, visit HancockCountySafetyCouncil.com, contact The Findlay•Hancock County Chamber of Commerce at 419.422.3313, or email [email protected].

