FINDLAY, OH – Stephanie Walters sees the devastating side of Alzheimer’s every day through her work and in her personal life through her grandfather’s diagnosis. She is thankful for the hope that the Alzheimer’s Association can provide for families and caregivers.

Jessica Montague, who has served on the Hancock County Walk to End Alzheimer’s Committee for eight years, said she serves on the Committee because “she is inspired by each individual she has met on this journey and desires to use her voice to be an advocate of change in the fight against Alzheimer’s.”

This year’s Hancock County Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 19 is being chaired by Walters and Montague and they are encouraging residents to join them in the fight for a cure.

Purple Alzheimer’s shirts will be seen all over Hancock and Putnam counties as participants in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s show their support for Alzheimer’s research, care and support. Registration is now open for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. While the Alzheimer’s Association is not gathering a large crowd because of COVID-19 restrictions, participants are encouraged to walk individually in their neighborhoods to join the movement.

“We are excited for the Walk is Everywhere format this year, giving everyone the opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to the cause right in their own neighborhoods or local parks,” said Julia Pechlivanos, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is not only about the funds that are raised, although the donations are tremendously important. The Alzheimer’s Association is building a movement to end Alzheimer’s and all dementia, and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is perhaps the best way to engage hundreds of thousands of Americans in the cause,” she said.

This year’s goal is to raise $60,000. Money raised during the Walk allows the Association to offer free Alzheimer’s education and support resources. In addition, Walk funds help pay for Alzheimer’s research.

The Walk Ceremony, with the traditional Promise Garden Ceremony, will occur at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed. The site of the view-only Promise Garden location will be St. Marks United Methodist Church, 800 S. Main St., Findlay. Participants can drive by from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Promise Garden has different color flowers to represent one’s connection to the disease.

People can go to alz.org/nwohio/walk to register for the event. On Walk Day, participants are encouraged to:

Log onto Mainstage, the event’s interactive online experience

Livestream the opening Promise Garden Ceremony

Walk in your neighborhood

Track your steps using the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app

Visit the Promise Garden location

The Hancock County Walk to End Alzheimer’s is one of eight Walks the Northwest Ohio Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is having this year. Last year, nearly 4,000 Northwest Ohio residents participated in those Walks. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.

Alzheimer’s is a progressive, fatal disease that kills nerve cells and tissues in the brain, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think and plan. The Northwest Ohio Chapter makes care and support available to 32,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease in the chapter area, and an additional 96,000 people affected through their role as caregivers.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association has mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.