HANCOCK HISTORICAL MUSEUM TO HOST HISTORIC BARN TOUR

The Hancock Historical Museum will host its sixth Historic Barn Tour on Saturday, September 10th from 10a-4p. The self-guided tour, sponsored by Premier Bank, will showcase six historic barns in the western half of Hancock County, dating from the 1850s to the early 1900s.

Guests on the tour will learn the history of the barns and the farms they occupy. Many of the farms have been passed down in the same families for several generations. The barns display a wide array of timber-framing techniques and styles and have come to serve a variety of purposes.

In addition to a wealth of historical information, guests will enjoy a day of activities promoting Hancock County heritage at each of the tour stops, including antique machinery demonstrations, local food vendors, hewing and timber framing demonstrations with JCM Timberworks, art show and painting demonstration with Cincinnati artist, Robert Kroeger, live music by the Dulcimer Gatherin’, and much more!

More than 700 people attended the last Historic Barn Tour in 2019. In 2014, the event was awarded the Public Education & Awareness Award by the Ohio State Historic Preservation Office for one of the best preservation programs in the state, and in 2018, the event was presented with the Scenic Ohio Award.

Tickets to the Historic Barn Tour are available presale for $10 at the Hancock Historical Museum, and online at hancockhistoricalmuseum.org, Tickets will be available the day of the tour for $10 for Hancock Historical Museum members and $15 for nonmembers. The tour is self-guided and participants may start at any of the barns and proceed in any order. Children 16 & under are free. For more information and a map of the tour stops, visit hancockhistoricalmuseum.org or call the Hancock Historical Museum at (419) 423-4433.