December 3, 2022

Hancock-Wood Electric Board Approves $2.5 million Capital Credit Retirement to Members

NORTH BALTIMORE, OH- This December, Hancock-Wood Electric Board of Trustees has approved to retire and give back approximately $2.5 million in capital credits to its members. Current members will see this reflected as a credit on their December electric bills. This is just one of the many reasons it pays to be a co-op member.

The prior years’ margins are allocated to member accounts based on energy use. Not-for-profit electric co-ops like Hancock-Wood operate at cost — collecting enough revenue to cover emergencies, such as a natural disaster and other unexpected events, and to expand its electric system, all of which may require large-scale construction of poles and lines.

When Hancock-Wood has money leftover and the co-op’s financial position permits, that money is allocated back to the members as capital credits. As a truly nonprofit cooperative, Hancock-Wood believe this money should be returned to our members.

Capital credits are one of many benefits that sets Hancock-Wood apart from investor-owned utilities. Visit www.hwe.coop to learn more about capital credits and other member benefits.

 

