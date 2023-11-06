Hancock-Wood is Hiring: Member Services Rep. I

Member Services Representative I

Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative, Inc. (HWE) is accepting applications for Member Services Representative I. The Member Services Representative is responsible for providing prompt and courteous service for members requesting electric or other services and/or products; receiving and properly accounting for all revenues; responding to inquiries about service, rates, billing, collections, member requirements, and account information with frequent supervisory assistance while gaining basic knowledge of member service policies and procedures. This is an entry level position. Position works independently with some supervisor oversight, and knowledge and experience of accepted business standards and practices and various software is required.

Applicant must be a high school graduate, or satisfactorily completed the General Education Development (GED). Two years of customer service experience desired.

HWE offers competitive salary and benefits which includes a pension plan, company matching 401(k), comprehensive health plan, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance.

Please submit resume to the address below or [email protected]. All resumes must be received by

Friday, November 17, 2023.

ATTN: HR

Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative, Inc.

PO Box 190

North Baltimore, OH 45872