Happy 2021 From NAMI Wood County!

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming available to start the new year this month, January 2021 and into February too! This programming is FREE and available to Wood County residents. The following program will be offered virtually:

NAMI Family and Friends will be on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 6:00-8:00p.m. This free and online seminar will help inform individuals with loved ones with a mental illness on how to best support them.

On Friday, January 29, 2021, join NAMI Wood County for their online Mental Health First Aid Mental Health First Aid teaches a 5-step action plan to offer initial help to people with the signs and symptoms of a mental illness or in a crisis, and connect them with the appropriate professional, peer, social, or self-help care.

NAMI Wood County will be hosting their FaithNet Presentation: Bridges of Hope on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 12:00-1:00p.m. This presentation will help educate faith communities about mental illness so that they can create stronger safety nets and welcoming communities of faith for people affected by mental illness.

Next month, starting Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 10:00-12:00p.m., NAMI Wood County will begin their Wellness Recovery Action Plan Workshop (WRAP). This course is free of charge, self-designed that works to identify personal wellness tools.

If you are interested in becoming a NAMI Wood County member, visit their website for more details. There are many benefits included in a NAMI Wood County member including: discounts on programs, newsletter subscriptions and more. Membership levels range from $5 to $60.

NAMI Wood County is continuing online support groups as well including Family Support Group, NAMI Connections, Parent & Caregiver, and others! Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information, and be sure to follow NAMI Wood County on social media: @NAMIWoodCounty for additional resources and updates.