North Baltimore, Ohio

HAPPY 97th BIRTHDAY!

JOHN S. KIDD, Jr.!

Thank you for your service!



John S. Kidd Jr. will be celebrating his 97th birthday on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. John S. Kidd Jr. will be celebrating his 97th birthday on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

He always knew that he wanted to be a farmer growing up with his parents John and Lillian (Woodbury) Kidd and siblings, James Donald Kidd, Mildred Sprague, Mary Jane Mears, and Dorthy Euler.

He was able to achieve his dream after serving in the army as a medic riding on a train between the east and west coast during WWII.

He and his wife Mary Alice raised 3 daughters, Penny Musgrave, Gale Casto, and Candy Bankey.

After the passing of his first wife, he married Helen Shedron. She passed away in 2020. He still lives on their farm outside of Weston, where he continues to oversee the daily operation.

He enjoys calls and cards from family and friends.

Please join his family in wishing him an amazing happy 97th birthday by sending cards and letters to:

John S. Kidd, Jr.

14644 Otsego Pike,

Weston, Ohio 43569-9753