Happy Camper Art Studio Celebrates Grand Opening Saturday May 13th from 5-7pm.

[North Baltimore, OH] – Happy Camper Art Studio, is excited to announce its grand opening on May 13th. The studio offers a wide range of services, including Corridor Gallery, classes for children and adults, an after-school art program, and summer art camps.

Founded by artist and educator Erika Miklovic, Happy Camper Art Studio is a place where individuals of all ages and skill levels can explore their creativity in a supportive and welcoming environment. The studio’s mission is to inspire creativity and personal growth through art education and experiences. Ms. Miklovic has been on sabbatical from North Baltimore Local Schools to bring her dream of opening the studio to the community and is excited to return as Art Educator at Powell Elementary in the Fall.

Visitors to the studio can expect to find a wide selection of original artwork by Erika Miklovic, ranging from large-scale paintings to smaller works on paper. Her vibrant and colorful pieces draw inspiration from nature and the world around us, with a focus on abstract and impressionistic styles.

For those interested in learning more about art, Happy Camper Art Studio offers classes for children and adults of all skill levels. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced artist, Miss M (as the kids call her) provides personalized instruction and guidance to help you improve your technique and develop your artistic style.

In addition to classes, Happy Camper Art Studio also offers an after-school art program for children, providing a fun and engaging way for kids to learn about art while developing important skills such as creativity, problem-solving, and self-expression.

For those looking for a fun and creative way to spend their summer, Happy Camper Art Studio’s summer art camps are the perfect solution. Campers will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of mediums, including painting, drawing, sculpture, and more, all while making new friends and having fun. Happy Camper Art Studio is a Qualified Education Service Provider through the State of Ohio’s Afterschool Enrichment Grant. Families could qualify for free classes and camps up to $1000 per school year, per child.

“We’re thrilled to be re-opening Happy Camper Art Studio and to be able to share our love of art with the community,” said founder Erika Miklovic. “We believe that everyone has the potential to be creative, and we’re committed to providing a supportive and welcoming space where individuals can explore their creativity and grow.”

Happy Camper Art Studio is located at 125 S. Main Street and is open by appointment and during classes/events. To learn more about the studio and its offerings, visit https://www.happycamperartstudio.com/ or follow them on Facebook.

Contact:

Erika Miklovic

419-581-9510

[email protected]

https://www.happycamperartstudio.com/