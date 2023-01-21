Happy New Year from NAMI Wood County!

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming throughout the year! This programming is FREE and available to all Wood County residents.

The Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) Workshop is 2-day, free of charge, a self-designed, course on identifying your personal wellness tools. The next WRAP workshop takes place on February 16 and 17, 2023 from 10-4p.m. both days at the new NAMI Wood County location: 1250 Ridgewood Drive. This workshop will focus on tools to achieve financial wellness within your life.

Starting this January, NAMI Wood County will be hosting a book club for the new book published by NAMI titled: You are NOT Alone: The NAMI Guide to Navigating Mental Health. This book includes over 130 people- both caregivers and people with a mental illness who understand how challenging it can be to find the help that you need. This book covers how to get help, pathways to recovery, and much more! If you would like more information about this book club or would like to sign up, please contact Amanda Like at [email protected].

NAMI Family-to-Family is an educational course for family, caregivers, and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. NAMI Wood County will be hosting their next class starting on Monday, March 20th from 6:00-8:30p.m. at the NAMI Wood County office.

NAMI Peer-to-Peer is an educational course for individuals living with a mental illness. NAMI Wood County will be hosting their next class starting

Tuesday, March 21st from 5:30-7:30p.m. at the NAMI Wood County office.

NAMI Parent and Caregiver Support Group began on December 6, 2022 and will continue every Tuesday from 2-4 pm at the NAMI Wood County office (1250 Ridgewood Dr Bowling Green, OH 43402. This support group is a peer-led support group for parents and caregivers of individuals living with mental illness.

If you are interested in becoming a NAMI Wood County member, visit their website for more details. There are many benefits included in a NAMI Wood County member including: discounts on programs, newsletter subscriptions and more. Membership levels range from $5 to $60. You can also volunteer for NAMI Wood County! There are opportunities to get involved as a support group or class facilitator, office volunteer, and more. Visit their website to learn more.

NAMI Wood County is also continuing their NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group as hybrid. Peer and Family Support Group has been moved to the Perrysburg Counseling Center. Peer and Family support group has been cancelled for the month of December due to the holidays. Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming, Email [email protected] or call 419-352-0626 for more information and be sure to follow NAMI Wood County on social media at @NAMIWoodCounty for additional resources and updates.

Staff at NAMI Wood County would like to wish everyone a safe and happy new year! They look forward to continuing to provide the Wood County area with mental health resources and services in 2023.